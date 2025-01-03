Blackstone Mortgage Appoints New CFO Amid Board Change

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

An update from Blackstone Mortgage ( (BXMT) ) is now available.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has elected Marcin Urbaszek as the new Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer, bringing over 20 years of finance experience to the role. Additionally, Thomas E. Dobrowski has resigned from the Board of Directors after 26 years of service, leading to a reduction in board size from nine to eight members.

More about Blackstone Mortgage

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,504,952

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.07B

For an in-depth examination of BXMT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.