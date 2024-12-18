Blackstone Minerals Sees Major Shareholder Exit

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (AU:BSX) has released an update.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd has announced that 2invest AG and DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft have ceased to be substantial holders, selling over 6 million shares at $0.025 per share. This change signifies a shift in the company’s shareholder structure, which might impact its market dynamics.

