Blackstone Minerals Announces Option Cessations

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (AU:BSX) has released an update.

Blackstone Minerals Limited has announced the cessation of a significant number of stock options due to unmet or unfulfillable conditions, affecting options with various expiration dates up to 2029. As of October 8, 2024, the affected securities include over 13 million options across four different series. This move could indicate changes in the company’s capital structure or reflect adjustments in its strategic financial planning.

