Blackstone Minerals Accelerates Mankayan Project with $22.6M Funding

An update from Blackstone Minerals Ltd ( (AU:BSX) ) is now available.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd has secured $22.6 million to accelerate the development of its Mankayan Copper-Gold Project, supported by institutional investors. The company has discovered significant copper and gold mineralization near the Mankayan deposit, prompting further exploration efforts. Blackstone has also partnered with KCA Site Services to enhance its drilling capabilities and secured necessary regulatory approvals, including community consent, for its operations. Additionally, Blackstone has entered a strategic agreement with Vietnam’s Xuan Loc Tho Co. Ltd. to jointly develop the Ta Khoa Nickel Project, aiming to reduce costs and capitalize on the nickel and Li-ion battery metals market.

More about Blackstone Minerals Ltd

Blackstone Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company’s primary projects include the Mankayan Copper-Gold Project in the Philippines and the Ta Khoa Nickel Project in Vietnam. Blackstone aims to position itself in the copper, gold, and nickel markets, with a particular interest in the growing demand for Li-ion battery metals.

Average Trading Volume: 3,722,892

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$107.1M

