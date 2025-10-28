Blackstone Group Announces Senior Notes Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Blackstone Group ( (BX) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 28, 2025, Blackstone Inc. announced its intention to offer senior notes through its indirect subsidiary, Blackstone Reg Finance Co. L.L.C. The offering, subject to market conditions, is fully guaranteed by Blackstone and its subsidiaries. The proceeds from this offering are intended for general corporate purposes, potentially impacting the company’s financial flexibility and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (BX) stock is a Hold with a $165.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on BX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BX is a Neutral.

Blackstone’s strong earnings call performance and financial growth are significant positives, but high leverage and technical indicators suggest caution. The stock’s valuation appears high, which may limit upside potential. Continued focus on managing debt and cash flow will be key to sustaining growth.

More about Blackstone Group

Blackstone Inc. operates in the financial industry, primarily focusing on investment management and financial services. The company offers a range of products and services, including private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and credit, targeting various market segments globally.

Average Trading Volume: 3,727,272

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $188.4B

