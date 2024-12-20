BlackRock’s Voting Rights in Land Securities Group PLC Adjusted

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

An announcement from Land Securities Group plc REIT ( (GB:LAND) ) is now available.

Land Securities Group PLC has announced a change in the voting rights held by BlackRock, Inc., a major shareholder. BlackRock’s total voting rights in the company have decreased slightly from 10.89% to 10.50%, as indicated by the recent notification. This change in voting rights could influence the company’s decision-making process and strategic direction, potentially affecting stakeholder interests depending on how these voting rights are exercised in future shareholder meetings.

More about Land Securities Group plc REIT

Land Securities Group PLC is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) in the UK, specializing in property management, development, and investment. The company focuses on commercial properties including office spaces, retail centers, and mixed-use developments, primarily targeting urban areas for growth and expansion.

YTD Price Performance: -15.42%

Average Trading Volume: 2,948,412

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £4.15B

