BlackRock’s New 6% Stake in Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited has undergone a group restructure following the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Management, LLC, leading to a notification of major holdings by BlackRock, Inc. As of October 1, 2024, BlackRock holds a total of 6% of both shares and voting rights, with a direct possession of 5.70% shares and voting rights, and an additional 0.29% through financial instruments.

