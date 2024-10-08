BlackRock’s Holdings in Intermediate Capital Drop Below 5%

Intermediate Capital (GB:ICG) has released an update.

Intermediate Capital Group PLC has notified that BlackRock, Inc. now holds less than 5% of voting rights in the company, following recent transactions. This change occurred on October 4th, 2024, and the notification was completed on October 7th, 2024. This marks a decrease from the previous notification, where BlackRock, Inc. held a 5.21% share in the voting rights.

