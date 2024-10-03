BlackRock Ups Stake in Irish Residential Properties REIT

Irish Residential Properties REIT (GB:0QT8) has released an update.

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) has reported a significant change in ownership following a group restructure due to the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Management LLC. Investment giant BlackRock, Inc. now holds 3.79% of the voting rights in IRES, a notable increase from their previous holding of 3.00%. This change took effect on October 1, 2024, and was officially notified to the issuer on the following day.

