BlackRock Throgmorton’s Strategic Share Buyback Update

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has repurchased 25,000 of its own shares at an average price of 609.25 pence each, to be held in treasury. This transaction will adjust the company’s issued share capital to 87,921,864 shares, excluding those held in treasury, providing a clearer picture for market participants regarding voting rights and share interest. Such strategic moves can influence market perception and investment decisions.

