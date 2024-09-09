BlackRock Throgmorton Updates Share Capital

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced that, as of September 9, 2024, its issued share capital consists of 90,121,864 ordinary shares, with an additional 13,088,000 shares held in treasury. Shareholders are advised to use the issued share figure as a basis for reporting changes in ownership or interest in the company. The update ensures compliance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s transparency and disclosure guidelines.

