BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Updates Share Capital Details

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced that its issued capital consists of 87,471,864 ordinary shares, excluding 15,738,000 treasury shares. Investors should use this number to calculate their shareholding interests in compliance with the FCA’s rules. This update is crucial for shareholders to understand their voting rights and any changes in their stakes.

