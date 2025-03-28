BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:THRG) ) has issued an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 50,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 542.14 pence per share to be held in treasury. This transaction will result in 23.85% of the company’s total issued share capital being held in treasury, which does not carry voting rights. This move is likely to affect the company’s market positioning by potentially enhancing shareholder value and adjusting the share capital structure.

More about BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP

YTD Price Performance: -6.28%

Average Trading Volume: 382,816

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

