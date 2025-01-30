BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares to Hold in Treasury

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:THRG) ) has shared an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC announced the purchase of 166,000 of its Ordinary Shares to be held in treasury at an average price of 595.42 pence per share. This transaction affects the company’s issued share capital, which will be 82,605,864 Ordinary Shares after settlement on February 3, 2025, with 19.96% of total issued shares held in treasury, impacting voting rights and market reporting under the FCA’s rules.

More about BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC is a company involved in investment management, focusing primarily on managing trust and investment portfolios. The company operates within the financial services industry, providing various financial solutions and investment opportunities for its stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: -0.51%

Average Trading Volume: 439,529

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

