BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares for Treasury

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 25,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 501.45 pence per share to be held in treasury. This transaction will result in 24.16% of the company’s total issued share capital being held in treasury, which does not carry voting rights. The move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure and could impact the market’s perception of the company’s financial health and shareholder value.

More about BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP

YTD Price Performance: -15.18%

Average Trading Volume: 382,539

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

