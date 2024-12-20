BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Outperforms Benchmark with Strong November Performance

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

The latest update is out from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:THRG) ).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC reported a 1.5% return in November 2024, outperforming its benchmark. Despite a challenging financial year, the Trust achieved a positive annual return of 16.3%, surpassing the benchmark by 2.2%. The company’s portfolio benefited from strong performances in key investments such as Rotork and TT Electronics, although it faced challenges from UK domestic businesses affected by economic conditions and recent budgetary changes.

More about BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP

YTD Price Performance: -4.61%

Average Trading Volume: 410,605

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

