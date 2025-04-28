BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Faces Challenging Q1 Amid Market Volatility

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:THRG) ) has shared an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC reported a challenging first quarter of 2025, with its net asset value declining by 4.2% in March, underperforming its benchmark. The market environment was dominated by concerns over tariffs and inflation, leading to increased volatility and a risk-off sentiment that negatively impacted UK small and mid-cap stocks. Despite these challenges, the company noted strong performance from certain investments, including Great Portland Estates and Victorian Plumbing, which benefited from positive updates and investor events. However, not owning certain stocks like gold miners and facing challenges in the IT sector contributed to the portfolio’s underperformance.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily invests in smaller companies listed on the UK stock market, with a significant portion of its assets allocated to industrials, financials, and consumer discretionary sectors.

