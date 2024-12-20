BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Buys Back Own Shares

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:THRG) ) has shared an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC announced its purchase of 136,810 of its own ordinary shares, to be held in treasury, at an average price of 576.62 pence per share. This transaction impacts the company’s total shares, with 15.93% now held in treasury, altering the voting rights and total share capital, which is relevant under the FCA’s disclosure rules.

More about BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP

YTD Price Performance: -4.61%

Average Trading Volume: 410,605

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

