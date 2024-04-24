BlackRock Throgmorton Shares Voting Rights Update

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced that as of April 24, 2024, the company’s issued share capital stands at 92,360,864 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each, with each share carrying one vote. Investors are advised to use this share count as a reference point for disclosing their stake in the company in accordance with the FCA’s rules. This update ensures shareholders have the latest information required for transparency and proper notification of their interests.

