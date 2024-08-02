BlackRock Surpasses 5% Voting Rights in Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has notified Paragon Banking Group PLC that it crossed the 5% threshold of voting rights on August 1, 2024. Following the acquisition or disposal of shares and financial instruments, BlackRock now holds a total voting rights percentage of 5%, which corresponds to 10,581,978 voting rights within the company. This change in shareholding structure could indicate BlackRock’s increasing influence in Paragon’s financial decisions and strategic direction.

