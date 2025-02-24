Blackrock Silver’s Promising Results Boost Tonopah West’s Potential

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Blackrock Silver ( (TSE:BRC) ) has provided an update.

Blackrock Silver Corp. has announced promising results from its Resource Expansion Program at the Tonopah West project, revealing significant high-grade silver and gold intercepts. The exploration, which targets a 1-kilometre vein corridor, could potentially increase resources by 30 to 50%, enhancing the project’s economic assessment and strengthening the company’s position in the mining sector.

More about Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of silver and gold deposits. The company is actively engaged in expanding its resource base at the Tonopah West project in Nevada, a region known for its rich mineral deposits.

YTD Price Performance: -10.71%

Average Trading Volume: 504,122

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$118M

