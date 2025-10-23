Blackrock Silver Advances Tonopah West Project with New Programs

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Blackrock Silver ( (TSE:BRC) ) has shared an update.

Blackrock Silver Corp. has announced the commencement of Phase 2 of its hydrology program, geotechnical evaluation, and seismic survey at the Tonopah West project in Nevada. These initiatives aim to advance the project towards permitting an exploration decline for test mining and bulk sampling. The integration of hydrologic, geotechnical, and seismic data is part of the company’s strategy to de-risk and optimize the project for underground development, with an updated preliminary economic assessment expected in Q1 2026.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BRC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BRC is a Neutral.

Blackrock Silver faces significant financial challenges, with ongoing losses and negative cash flows. However, its minimal debt and positive developments in the Tonopah West project provide some optimism. The technical indicators are neutral, and valuation metrics are unfavorable. Strategic improvements and successful project developments are crucial for future growth.

More about Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver Corp. is a junior precious metal exploration and development company focused on adding shareholder value through its gold and silver assets. The company is supported by an experienced Board of Directors and is primarily engaged in exploration activities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,452,161

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$225.7M

