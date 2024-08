OSB Group PLC (GB:OSB) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holdings in OSB Group PLC, a UK-based financial institution, resulting in a total voting rights position of below 5%. This change occurred on August 5, 2024, and the company was notified the following day. The change reflects both direct and indirect voting rights through shares and financial instruments.

