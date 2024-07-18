BlackRock Reduces Stake in Dowlais Group PLC

Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.

Dowlais Group PLC has reported a significant change in share ownership as BlackRock, Inc. has crossed below the 5% threshold in both voting rights and financial instruments. This change occurred on July 17, 2024, and was officially notified to the Issuer the following day. The detailed holdings of BlackRock now sit below 5% in each category, signaling a notable adjustment in the investment firm’s stake in Dowlais Group.

