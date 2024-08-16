BlackRock Modifies Stake in Rightmove PLC

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has altered its stake in Rightmove PLC, with a recent transaction changing their total voting rights to 5.51% as of August 15, 2024. This adjustment comes from a combination of direct shareholdings and financial instruments, with the total number of voting rights now standing at 43,698,650. The notification of this change was promptly made to Rightmove PLC the following day.

