BlackRock Increases Stake in Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Snats ( (SNN) ) has issued an update.

On October 22, 2025, BlackRock, Inc. crossed a significant threshold in its voting rights in Smith & Nephew, reaching a total of 7.18%. This change in holdings, notified on October 23, 2025, reflects a slight increase from their previous position and could impact Smith & Nephew’s shareholder dynamics and influence within the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (SNN) stock is a Buy with a $40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Smith & Nephew Snats stock, see the SNN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SNN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SNN is a Outperform.

Smith & Nephew Snats’ strong financial performance and positive earnings call outlook are the primary drivers of its stock score. While technical indicators show mixed momentum, and valuation suggests the stock may be expensive, the company’s robust cash flow and strategic initiatives support a positive outlook. Challenges in emerging markets and potential tariff impacts are notable risks.

More about Smith & Nephew Snats

Smith & Nephew is a UK-based company operating in the medical equipment industry, primarily focusing on the development and manufacturing of advanced medical devices for wound management, orthopedics, and sports medicine.

Average Trading Volume: 752,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $15.46B

