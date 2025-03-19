BlackRock Increases Stake in MaxCyte to 7.71%

MaxCyte ( (MXCT) ) has issued an update.
MaxCyte, Inc., a non-UK issuer, has announced a change in its major holdings due to an acquisition or disposal of voting rights by BlackRock, Inc. As of March 17, 2025, BlackRock’s total voting rights in MaxCyte have increased to 7.71%, up from a previous 7.66%. This adjustment reflects BlackRock’s strategic positioning and influence within MaxCyte, potentially impacting the company’s governance and decision-making processes.
More about MaxCyte
YTD Price Performance: -22.84%
Average Trading Volume: 40,922
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: £260.3M
