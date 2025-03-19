BlackRock Increases Stake in MaxCyte to 7.71%

MaxCyte ( (MXCT) ) has issued an update.

MaxCyte, Inc., a non-UK issuer, has announced a change in its major holdings due to an acquisition or disposal of voting rights by BlackRock, Inc. As of March 17, 2025, BlackRock’s total voting rights in MaxCyte have increased to 7.71%, up from a previous 7.66%. This adjustment reflects BlackRock’s strategic positioning and influence within MaxCyte, potentially impacting the company’s governance and decision-making processes.

More about MaxCyte

YTD Price Performance: -22.84%

Average Trading Volume: 40,922

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £260.3M

See more insights into MXCT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com