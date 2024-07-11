BlackRock Increases Stake in Indivior PLC

Indivior (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Indivior PLC has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has crossed a notable threshold in its shareholding, now possessing a total of 5.03% in voting rights. This change occurred on July 9th, 2024, and was formally notified to Indivior on the following day. The financial giant reached this level of influence through a combination of direct share ownership and financial instruments such as securities lending and contracts for difference (CFDs).

For further insights into GB:INDV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.