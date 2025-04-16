BlackRock Increases Stake in Endeavour Mining to 13.44%

The latest update is out from Endeavour Mining ( (TSE:EDV) ).

Endeavour Mining plc has announced a notification from BlackRock, Inc., which has increased its voting rights in the company to 13.44% as of April 14, 2025. This acquisition of voting rights by BlackRock, a major investment management corporation, could influence Endeavour’s strategic decisions and impact its market positioning, reflecting BlackRock’s confidence in the company’s future prospects.

More about Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc is a UK-based company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on gold production. It is involved in the exploration, development, and mining of gold resources, positioning itself as a significant player in the global gold market.

YTD Price Performance: 52.01%

Average Trading Volume: 545,853

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$9.04B

Learn more about EDV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue