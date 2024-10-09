BlackRock Increases Stake in Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has released an update.

Endeavour Mining PLC has been informed by BlackRock, Inc. of a change in their holdings, crossing a new threshold on October 7, 2024. BlackRock now holds a combined total of 12.79% of voting rights in Endeavour Mining, after acquiring additional shares and financial instruments. This change in BlackRock’s investment position could influence Endeavour Mining’s stock performance in the market.

For further insights into TSE:EDV stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.