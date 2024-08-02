BlackRock Increases Stake in Elementis PLC to 5%

Elementis (GB:ELM) has released an update.

Elementis PLC has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has crossed the threshold of 5% voting rights in the company, following recent share transactions. As of August 1, 2024, BlackRock now holds a total of 5% voting rights, combining direct and indirect holdings, which amounts to 29,664,290 voting rights in Elementis. This marks a significant investment move by the American financial giant into the UK-listed global specialty chemicals company.

