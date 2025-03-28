BlackRock Increases Stake in Crest Nicholson Holdings

Crest Nicholson Holdings ( (GB:CRST) ) has issued an announcement.

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has announced a change in its major holdings, with BlackRock, Inc. increasing its voting rights to 5.02% as of March 27, 2025. This acquisition of voting rights by BlackRock, a major investment management corporation, could influence Crest Nicholson’s strategic decisions and impact its market positioning, potentially affecting stakeholders’ interests.

More about Crest Nicholson Holdings

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC is a UK-based company operating in the residential property development industry, focusing on building homes and communities across the United Kingdom.

YTD Price Performance: 1.12%

Average Trading Volume: 1,074,881

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £435.4M

