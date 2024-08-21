BlackRock Crosses 5% Voting Rights in Man Group

Man Group plc (GB:EMG) has released an update.

Man Group PLC has reported that investment giant BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holdings, crossing the 5% threshold of voting rights as of August 19, 2024. This change resulted from a combination of share acquisition and financial instruments such as CFDs, bringing BlackRock’s total voting rights to exactly 5%. The detailed notification shows a complex chain of control through various BlackRock entities, highlighting the investment firm’s intricate structure.

