BlackRock Adjusts Voting Rights in SEGRO PLC

In a recent major holding notification, BlackRock, Inc. disclosed an adjustment in their voting rights in SEGRO PLC, a UK-based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). As of August 1, 2024, BlackRock’s total voting rights in SEGRO PLC decreased slightly to 10.73%, with direct voting rights at 7.46% and additional rights through financial instruments making up 3.27%. This change reflects a minor decrease from their previously reported position of 10.97% in total voting rights.

