BlackRock Adjusts Voting Rights in J Sainsbury plc

J Sainsbury plc has announced a change in the voting rights held by BlackRock, Inc., a major shareholder. As of April 1, 2025, BlackRock’s total voting rights in Sainsbury have slightly increased to 7.51% from a previous 7.49%, indicating a minor adjustment in their stake. This update reflects BlackRock’s continued significant influence in the company, which could impact strategic decisions and shareholder dynamics.

J Sainsbury plc is a prominent UK-based retailer operating in the supermarket sector. It offers a wide range of products including groceries, clothing, and general merchandise, serving a diverse customer base across the UK.

YTD Price Performance: -12.50%

Average Trading Volume: 7,011,836

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.54B

