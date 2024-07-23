BlackRock Adjusts Stake in Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management Plc (GB:TAM) has released an update.

Tatton Asset Management PLC has reported a change in shareholding, with BlackRock, Inc. now holding a total of 11.98% of the company’s voting rights after recent transactions. The notification, which details both direct voting rights and financial instruments, reflects BlackRock’s slightly reduced position from the previous notification. The update also includes a comprehensive list of BlackRock’s controlled undertakings through which it holds its stake in Tatton Asset Management.

For further insights into GB:TAM stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.