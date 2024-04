Severn Trent (GB:SVT) has released an update.

Severn Trent PLC notified the market of a change in major holdings, revealing that investment giant BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its stake. BlackRock’s total voting rights in Severn Trent now amount to 7.67%, a significant change from the previous notification of 9.97%. The shift occurred on April 24, 2024, and Severn Trent was informed the following day.

