BlackRock Adjusts Stake in NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT PLC has reported that BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holdings in the company, crossing a notable threshold on July 31, 2024. BlackRock now holds 5.01% of voting rights, a slight decrease from their previous notification. This change in ownership is a result of both share acquisition and financial instruments, reflecting BlackRock’s ongoing investment adjustments.

