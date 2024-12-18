BlackRock Adjusts Stake in MaxCyte, Influencing Voting Rights

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

MaxCyte ( (MXCT) ) has issued an update.

MaxCyte, Inc., a non-UK issuer, has been notified of a significant change in holdings by BlackRock, Inc., a leading investment management company based in Wilmington, DE, USA. As of December 16, 2024, BlackRock has crossed a voting rights threshold, now holding 7.99% of MaxCyte’s total voting rights, slightly down from a previous position of 8.44%. This adjustment in BlackRock’s position reflects an acquisition or disposal of voting rights, highlighting ongoing shifts in shareholder composition that could impact MaxCyte’s governance and influence among stakeholders.

More about MaxCyte

YTD Price Performance: -2.70%

Average Trading Volume: 46,337

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £354.4M

