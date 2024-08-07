BlackRock Adjusts Stake in Hill & Smith PLC

Hill & Smith Holdings (GB:HILS) has released an update.

Hill & Smith PLC has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has altered its holdings, resulting in a slight change in its total voting rights, which now stand at 7.51% as of August 2, 2024. The investment firm crossed the threshold prompting notification on this date, with the official notification to Hill & Smith PLC occurring on August 5, 2024. The shift represents a minute increase from the previous notification’s total of 7.49% in voting rights.

