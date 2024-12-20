BlackRock Adjusts Major Holdings in Marshalls PLC

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Marshalls ( (GB:MSLH) ) has issued an announcement.

Marshalls PLC has been notified of a change in major holdings by BlackRock, Inc., which crossed a voting rights threshold on 19th December 2024. The notification indicates that BlackRock’s total voting rights in Marshalls have decreased from 5.91% to 5.63%, reflecting a shift in their financial instruments and shares holdings. This adjustment in major holdings may have implications for Marshalls’ shareholder dynamics and market perception, given BlackRock’s influence as a significant stakeholder.

More about Marshalls

Marshalls PLC is a UK-based company that operates in the construction and building materials industry. The company is primarily engaged in the provision of paving and landscaping products for a variety of markets, including commercial and domestic sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 6.83%

Average Trading Volume: 607,980

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £732.4M

