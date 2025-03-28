BlackRock Adjusts Holdings in Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA ( (GB:0OAW) ) just unveiled an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holdings in Mowi ASA, resulting in a decrease in its total shares and voting rights from 5.20% to 5.17%. This change reflects a minor adjustment in BlackRock’s investment position in Mowi, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions regarding the company’s market valuation and investor confidence.

Mowi ASA is a leading company in the seafood industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of farmed salmon. Based in Norway, Mowi is one of the largest seafood companies globally, with a significant market presence in Europe, North America, and Asia.

YTD Price Performance: 5.83%

Average Trading Volume: 242,689

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: NOK105.9B

