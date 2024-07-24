BlackRock Acquires 5% Stake in Darktrace PLC

Darktrace (GB:DARK) has released an update.

Darktrace PLC has announced a significant change in its shareholding structure, with BlackRock, Inc. now holding a total of 5% of the company’s voting rights. This change occurred on July 23, 2024, and was officially notified to Darktrace on the following day. The adjustment in voting rights comes after BlackRock acquired additional shares and financial instruments, thereby crossing the notification threshold.

For further insights into GB:DARK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.