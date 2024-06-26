Blackline Safety Secures Major Contract Renewal

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) has released an update.

Blackline Safety Corp. has renewed a $3.9 million contract with a major U.S. utility company to continue providing its connected safety technology and services for 2,200 workers. The deal, which builds on a partnership established in late 2021, will extend monitoring and push-to-talk services for two more years, reinforcing worker safety in hazardous environments. This renewal reflects the continuing expansion of Blackline’s influence in the utility sector, following a recent $1.5 million deal with a California utility and growth in the UK and Australian markets.

