Blackline Safety Recognized as a Global Innovator in Workplace Safety

Blackline Safety ( (TSE:BLN) ) has shared an update.

Blackline Safety has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2025, highlighting its significant contributions to workplace safety through innovative technology. The company’s connected safety solutions, including wearable devices and cloud-based software, enable real-time monitoring and incident prevention, thereby transforming how organizations protect their workforce. This accolade underscores Blackline’s leadership in setting new standards for safety and operational performance in hazardous environments.

More about Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a leader in the industrial workforce technology sector, specializing in IoT-driven connected safety devices and predictive analytics. The company offers wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software, and data analytics to enhance safety and productivity for organizations in over 75 countries. With robust cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline has reported over 265 billion data points and initiated over eight million emergency alerts.

YTD Price Performance: 1.63%

Average Trading Volume: 73,885

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$576.8M

