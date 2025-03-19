Blackline Safety Announces Leadership Changes and Shareholder Meeting Outcomes

Blackline Safety ( (TSE:BLN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Blackline Safety Corp. announced the results of its 2025 shareholders meeting, highlighting the retirement of Cheemin Bo-Linn and the appointment of Jason Cohenour as the new lead independent director. The meeting also saw the election of all proposed directors and the approval of several resolutions, including amendments to the company’s stock option and share award incentive plans. These changes are expected to support Blackline’s strategic growth and governance, reinforcing its commitment to long-term value creation for stakeholders.

Blackline Safety is a technology leader in the industrial workforce sector, specializing in IoT-driven connected safety devices and predictive analytics. The company offers wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, and cloud-connected software to enhance safety and productivity for organizations worldwide, with a presence in over 75 countries.

