BlackLine Inc Welcomes Camille Drummond to Board

Blackline Inc (BL) has provided an announcement.

BlackLine, Inc. has appointed Camille Drummond as a Board member, with her term ending at the 2025 annual stockholders’ meeting. Bringing extensive experience from her tenure at BP, where she held key financial roles since 1989, Drummond will also contribute to the Audit Committee. She is set to receive compensation as outlined by the company’s policy and will be covered by a standard indemnification agreement. Notably, Drummond has no familial ties with any company executives or any material interests that would necessitate disclosure.

