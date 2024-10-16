BlackGold Natural Resources Faces Crucial Creditors’ Meeting

BlackGold Natural Resources Ltd. (SG:41H) has released an update.

BlackGold Natural Resources Ltd., currently under judicial management, recently held its first creditors’ meeting to discuss the proposals laid out by the Judicial Manager. This meeting allowed creditors to vote on resolutions and address any pertinent matters affecting the company’s financial restructuring. The session marked a crucial step in the company’s ongoing efforts to navigate its financial challenges.

