Blackfinch Spring VCT Announces Share Allotment and Listing

The latest update is out from Blackfinch Spring VCT Plc ( (GB:BFSP) ).

Blackfinch Spring VCT plc announced the allotment of 4,350,294 Ordinary Shares as part of an offer for subscription, with prices ranging from 101.29p to 104.46p per share. Following this, the total number of shares in issue is 50,682,991, which also represents the total voting rights. These shares will soon be listed on the London Stock Exchange, with dealings expected to commence shortly.

More about Blackfinch Spring VCT Plc

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 150

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £44.71M

