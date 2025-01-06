BlackEarth Minerals to Begin Graphite Shipments as Global Expansion Advances

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

BlackEarth Minerals NL ( (AU:EVG) ) has provided an announcement.

BlackEarth Minerals NL is set to commence its first shipments of expandable graphite from its joint venture operations in India, with production targets on track and additional material secured at favorable pricing. The company is enhancing its production capabilities with the installation of an environmentally friendly effluent treatment plant, anticipating higher sales prices and consistent production levels. Meanwhile, in Madagascar, BlackEarth Minerals is progressing with license conversions and community development agreements, with plans to discuss development timelines and funding, signifying a strategic expansion in its operations.

More about BlackEarth Minerals NL

BlackEarth Minerals NL is engaged in the production of expandable graphite, a crucial material used in various industries such as electric vehicles, aerospace, energy storage, and electronics. The company operates a joint venture (JV) with a 50/50 stake in a facility near Pune, India, and is also involved in development plans in Madagascar.

YTD Price Performance: -20.0%

Average Trading Volume: 446,861

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.33M

